Maruti Suzuki India gains as production rises 9% YoY in Jan' 26

Maruti Suzuki India gains as production rises 9% YoY in Jan' 26

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India added 2.83% to Rs 14,794.90 after the company's total production increased 9.33% to 226,146 units in January 2026, compared with 206,851 units produced in January 2025.

Total production of passenger vehicles stood at 221,977 units in January 2026, up 9.9% compared with 201,984 units produced in January 2025.

However, light commercial vehicles production fell 14.34% to 4,169 units in January 2026 compared with 4867 units produced in January 2025.

Meanwhile, the automaker reported total sales of 236,963 units in January 2026, registering an 11.6% YoY growth compared with 212,251 units sold in January 2025.

In January 2026, the companys total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 0.4% YoY to 185,943 units, export sales, however, surged 88.3% YoY to 51,020 units, marking an all-time monthly high.

 

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a 4.08% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 3,879.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,726.9 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations rose 28.74% YoY to Rs 49,904.1 crore.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

