Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance's standalone net profit jumped 21.32% to Rs 664.89 crore on a 16.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,697.30 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 963 crore, up 19% as against Rs 806 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in the December 2025 quarter stood at Rs 864.54 crore, up 21.25% from Rs 713.02 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company reported strong quarterly performance for Q3 FY26, with assets under management (AUM) rising 23% to Rs 1,33,412 crore as of 31 December 2025, up from Rs 1,08,314 crore a year ago.

 

Net interest income grew 19% to Rs 963 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 806 crore in Q3 FY25, while net total income surged 24% to Rs 1,153 crore from Rs 933 crore.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Budget 2026, NEP: How Indian students can save 20-40% on foreign education

women employment women at work

Women-led startups see 30% jump to over 9,600 in Uttar Pradeshpremium

migration

NSO to launch year-long nationwide migration survey from July 2026

Upcoming smartphones in February

Samsung Galaxy S26 series to iQOO 15R: Smartphones that may launch in Feb

labour code

Rules under new labour code to be finalised by Feb end: Centre to Delhi HC

Operating expenses to net total income improved to 19% from 19.8% in the year-ago period. Exceptional items of Rs 13.14 crore included a one-time impact from higher gratuity liability following changes in the New Labour Codes issued by the government in November 2025.

Loan losses and provisions increased to Rs 56 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25, including a Rs 10 crore management overlay release.

The asset quality remained healthy, with gross and net NPA at 0.27% and 0.11% as of 31 December 2025, versus 0.29% and 0.13% a year ago. The provisioning coverage ratio on stage-3 assets stood at 59%. The capital adequacy ratio, including Tier-II capital, was 23.15%.

The company continues to enjoy the highest credit ratings of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for short-term debt from CRISIL and India Ratings.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 2015 and has been offering mortgage loans.

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance shed 0.06% to end at Rs 89.63 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Equities snap two-session losing streak on budget assessment, Nifty retakes 25,050

Equities snap two-session losing streak on budget assessment, Nifty retakes 25,050

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index records a surge of 2.26%, NIFTY climbs 1.06%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index records a surge of 2.26%, NIFTY climbs 1.06%

MPS consolidated net profit declines 12.80% in the December 2025 quarter

MPS consolidated net profit declines 12.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 1198.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 1198.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today