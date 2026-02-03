Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axtel Industries rises after Q3 PAT spurts 145% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Axtel Industries added 1.10% to Rs 436.10 after the company reported a 144.79% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 7.98 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 3.26 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net sales jumped 45.09% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 58.63 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 10.83 crore, up by 118.35% from Rs 4.96 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total operating expenditure rose by 34.83% to Rs 49.24 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 22.85 crore (up 41.08% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 11.14 crore (up 7.43% YoY), and other expense was at Rs 10.84 crore (up 57.56% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Axtel Industries (AIL) manufactures custom-designed food processing plants and machinery tailored to clients requirements.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

