Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki production rises to 177,312 units in Oct'24

Maruti Suzuki production rises to 177,312 units in Oct'24

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased marginally to 177,312 units in October 2024 as against 176,437 units recorded in October 2023.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production jumped 10.99% as compared with 159,743 units produced in September 2024.

In October 2024, the production of passenger vehicles was at 173,662 units, showing a slight increase from 173,230 units produced in October 2023. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,650 units in October 2024, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.81%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

 

The company reported 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.61% to currently trade at Rs 10,934.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led coalition's exit certain in Jharkhand election, says PM Modi

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee plunges to new low of 84.12 per dollar as FPI sell equities

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 1,300 pts, at 78,400; Nifty at 23,850; Financials, Oil drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This 'B' group stock plunged 9% on November 04; check reasons here

Donald Trump, Trump

In Trump Vs Harris fight, Indian-American leaders weigh their options

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon