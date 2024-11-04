Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Challani Capital standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Challani Capital rose 20.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.22 59 OPM %11.4340.91 -PBDT0.360.30 20 PBT0.360.30 20 NP0.360.30 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This 'B' group stock plunged 9% on November 04; check reasons here

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 1,300 pts, at 78,400; Nifty at 23,850; Financials, Oil drag

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee's stability provides resilience amid uncertainty of US elections

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Fed up with Pakistan, China may take matters into its own hands. Here's how

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala govt to examine controversial WhatsApp group formed for IAS officers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon