Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 6% YoY in Jan'24

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 6% YoY in Jan'24

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 4.71% to Rs 12,887.80 after the company's total sales increased 6.46% to 212,251 units in January 2024 as against 199,364 units sold in January 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 173,599 units (up 4.07% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 4,089 units (up 19.84% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 5.53% YoY to 185,151 units, total export sales increased by 13.28% YoY to 27,100 units sold in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturers total production marginally rose to 206,851 units in January 2024 as against 204,876 units recorded in January 2023.

 

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production jumped 31.02% as compared with 206,851 units produced in December 2024.

In January25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 201,984 units, registering a 0.60% marginal increase from 200,767 units produced in January 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 4,867 units in December 2024, registering a YoY growth of 18.44%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Maruti Suzuki India reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

