NMDC records 18% YoY jump in iron ore production in Feb'25

NMDC records 18% YoY jump in iron ore production in Feb'25

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

NMDC has reported a 17.85% rise in iron ore production in February 2025 to 4.62 million tonnes (MT), compared to 3.92 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

However, the company's iron ore sales slightly declined to 3.98 MT in February 2025, compared to 3.99 MT in February 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division declined by 1.17% YoY to 3.37 MT in February 2025, while sales increased marginally to 2.79 MT in February 2025, compared to 2.78 MT in February 2024.

However, the Karnataka division witnessed a 145.09% YoY increase in production to 1.25 MT in February 2025. While 1.65% YoY decreased in sales volume to 1.19 MT in February 2025.

 

The company's cumulative production for the year up to February 2025 reached 40.49 MT, reflecting a slight increase of 0.62% compared to the same period last year, while sales for the same period stood at 40.20 MT, marking a slight decrease of 0.69% compared to the previous year.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of December 2024, the Government of India held a 60.79% stake in the firm.

The companys consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 29.04% to Rs 1,896.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,470.09 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 21.4% YoY to Rs 6,567.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.06% to Rs 61.86 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

