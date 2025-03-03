Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at HFCL Ltd counter

Volumes jump at HFCL Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

HFCL Ltd witnessed volume of 59.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.18 lakh shares

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Infosys Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 March 2025.

HFCL Ltd witnessed volume of 59.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.26% to Rs.78.27. Volumes stood at 11.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd saw volume of 79719 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21280 shares. The stock dropped 9.90% to Rs.946.65. Volumes stood at 31531 shares in the last session.

 

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.77% to Rs.56.01. Volumes stood at 98055 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 8166 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3176 shares. The stock increased 1.20% to Rs.3,672.95. Volumes stood at 4440 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd saw volume of 5.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.40% to Rs.1,711.70. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

