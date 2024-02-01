Maruti Suzuki spurts as sales rises 15% YoY in Jan

Maruti Suzuki rallied 4.40% to Rs 10,631.45 after its total sales increased 15.55% to 199,364 units in January 2024 as against 172,535 units recorded in January 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 166,802 units (up 13.2% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,412 units (down 15.1% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 13.09% to 175,443 units, exports grew by 37.53% to 23,921 units in January 2024 over January 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto maker's standalone net profit jumped 33.12% to Rs 3,130 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 2,351.3 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Net sales grew 38.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,860 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Sequentially, the auto major's total sales surged 44.94% as compared with 137,551 units produced in December 2023.