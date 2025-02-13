Business Standard

MAS Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 125 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

On private placement basis

MAS Financial Services has allotted 65,000 rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, transferable, taxable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees, each having a face value of Rs 10,000 and an aggregate nominal value of Rs 65 crore (Series I Debentures) and 60,000 rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, transferable, taxable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees, each having a face value of Rs 10,000 and an aggregate nominal value of Rs 60 crore (Series II Debentures), on a private placement basis.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

