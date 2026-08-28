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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mastek Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mastek Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Just Dial Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2026.

Just Dial Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2026.

Mastek Ltd soared 13.12% to Rs 1824 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 63832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4846 shares in the past one month.

 

Just Dial Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 704.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12321 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd surged 9.27% to Rs 558.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75356 shares in the past one month.

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Ather Energy Ltd gained 8.75% to Rs 1604. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 6.85% to Rs 39. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST