Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 60.91% to Rs 133.80 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog rose 66.67% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.91% to Rs 133.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales133.8083.15 61 OPM %8.626.52 -PBDT9.656.65 45 PBT8.805.81 51 NP6.653.99 67

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

