Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 836.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 4.05 croreNet profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 836.11% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.053.79 7 OPM %-10.86-11.35 -PBDT5.040.64 688 PBT4.430.04 10975 NP3.370.36 836
