Disa India consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 101.97 croreNet profit of Disa India declined 14.15% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 101.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales101.9795.93 6 OPM %14.6218.04 -PBDT18.7121.73 -14 PBT17.5420.54 -15 NP13.0415.19 -14
