Monday, August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Disa India consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Disa India consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 101.97 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 14.15% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 101.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales101.9795.93 6 OPM %14.6218.04 -PBDT18.7121.73 -14 PBT17.5420.54 -15 NP13.0415.19 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 836.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 836.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Samor Reality reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Samor Reality reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

G G Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

G G Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 74.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 74.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon