Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.27% to Rs 2.85 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.27% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.853.62 -21 OPM %9.128.84 -PBDT0.180.22 -18 PBT0.110.13 -15 NP0.110.13 -15
