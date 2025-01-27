Business Standard

Max Estates acquires prime land in Noida with development potential of 2.6 million square feet

Max Estates acquires prime land in Noida with development potential of 2.6 million square feet

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Max Estates said that the company, along with its consortium partners, has acquired a strategically located 10.33 acre mixed-use land parcel in Sector 105 on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, for Rs 711 crore.

The said land parcel has been secured through allotment from NOIDA. The company intends to develop 2.6 million square feet with 40 percent residential (group housing) and 60 percent commercial (including office, retail and service apartments).

The project has a gross development value (GDV) potential of more than Rs 3,000 crore and an annuity rental income potential of Rs 140 crore.

The land acquisition is structured with a deferred payment plan, requiring an upfront payment of Rs 284 Crore, with the balance payable in eight half-yearly instalments.

 

With this acquisition, Max Estates now has a total real estate portfolio of 17-plus million square feet well diversified across Delhi NCR in terms of geographical footprint (Delhi, Noida and Gurugram), asset classes (residential and commercial) and risk spectrum (delivered, under construction, under design and in acquisition).

On the residential front, post successful launch of Estate 128 and Estate 360 with combined booking value of Rs 7,500 crore, Max Estates already has a launch pipeline of over 7 million square feet with gross development value (GDV) potential of more than Rs 14,000 crore to be delivered in FY 26 and FY 27.

The commercial portfolio of Max Estates now has annuity rental income potential (across delivered, under construction and in acquisition) of over Rs 700 crore on a 100% basis.

Rishi Raj, COO of Max Estates said: "We are delighted with the acquisition of the mixed-use development opportunity adding 2.6 million square feet of development potential to our portfolio, a rare opportunity in a supply deficit market like Noida to meet our growth aspiration across both asset classes that Max Estates focusses on residential and commercial segments.

As a part of our stated growth aspiration, Max Estates will continue to acquire at least 3 million square feet across residential and commercial asset classes every year to further scale its portfolio leveraging capital raised through QIP, New York Life Insurances investment in Max Towers and Max House, preferential allotment of warrants as well as other sources like lease rental discounting.

Max Estates is the real estate arm of the Max Group. The company develops premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) particularly for commercial office platform.

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 96.10% to Rs 40.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slumped 7.10% to currently trade at Rs 494.90 on the BSE.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

