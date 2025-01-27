Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon achieves 6 point increase in its S&P Global ESG score to 69 for 2024

Biocon achieves 6 point increase in its S&P Global ESG score to 69 for 2024

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Biocon announced its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores as assessed by S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2024. Biocon achieved a notable improvement with an S&P Global ESG Score of 69 in 2024, up 6 points from 63 in 2023. This places the Company in the 98th percentile among its global biotechnology industry peers. Biocon achieved an ESG Score of 76 in the Environmental Dimension, 74 in the Social Dimension, and 62 in the Governance & Economic Dimension.

Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics Limited, which also participated independently in the assessment for the first time, reported an S&P Global ESG Score core of 53

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement Uniform Civil Code

Stock Alert: JSW Steel, Indigo, ICICI Bank, DLF, Yes Bank , Aditya Birla Real Estate

Stock Alert: JSW Steel, Indigo, ICICI Bank, DLF, Yes Bank , Aditya Birla Real Estate

GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

India's forex reserves touch 11-month low

India's forex reserves touch 11-month low

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 30.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 30.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon