Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 45.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 11798.84 croreNet profit of Max Financial Services rose 45.18% to Rs 127.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 11798.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9168.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11798.849168.12 29 OPM %1.601.36 -PBDT182.47118.99 53 PBT181.75118.00 54 NP127.2987.68 45
