Hil consolidated net profit declines 78.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 1106.61 croreNet profit of Hil declined 78.19% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 1106.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1015.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1106.611015.50 9 OPM %6.198.52 -PBDT57.0581.14 -30 PBT21.2250.98 -58 NP12.6257.86 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content