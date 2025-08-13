DHP India standalone net profit rises 635.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.59% to Rs 17.83 croreNet profit of DHP India rose 635.48% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.59% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.8311.84 51 OPM %29.0014.95 -PBDT7.011.75 301 PBT6.120.83 637 NP4.560.62 635
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content