Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 20.07% to Rs 45.04 crore
Net Loss of Max India reported to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 45.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 56.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 175.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.0456.35 -20 175.63201.03 -13 OPM %-45.982.43 --31.03-0.38 - PBDT-17.353.66 PL -38.905.43 PL PBT-20.331.45 PL -49.05-3.02 -1524 NP-21.57-4.18 -416 -56.38-10.40 -442
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

