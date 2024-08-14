Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 57.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.48% to Rs 39.22 croreNet profit of Maximus International rose 57.46% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.48% to Rs 39.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.2221.26 84 OPM %7.858.70 -PBDT2.841.65 72 PBT2.441.34 82 NP2.111.34 57
