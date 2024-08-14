Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.53% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 83.87% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 83.53% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.422.55-214.2910.590.180.390.050.310.050.31