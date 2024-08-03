Mayur Floorings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Mayur Floorings remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.071.00 7 OPM %8.415.00 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
