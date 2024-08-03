Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 19.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 43.10% to Rs 705.49 crore
Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 19.04% to Rs 75.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 705.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 493.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales705.49493.02 43 OPM %55.5956.00 -PBDT121.4899.46 22 PBT98.8183.88 18 NP75.7263.61 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tensions rise in Bangladesh as students reject PM's call for dialogue

LIVE: India finding solutions for global food and nutrition security, says PM Modi

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Manu finishes at 4th spot; Deepika's QF tie at 5:09 PM

Carlo Ancelotti feels his Real Madrid spell could be his last club job

Airstrike kills 5 in West Bank; Israel says they were planning an attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon