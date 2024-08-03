Divis Lab Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 430 cr

The pharma major's consolidated net profit jumped 20.79% to Rs 430 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 356 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 19.12% year on year to Rs 2,118 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 604 crore, up 22.76% from Rs 492 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense stood at Rs 1593 crore in Q1 FY25, up 16.53% on YoY basis. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 893 crore (up 7.72% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 292 crore (up 11.03% YoY) during the period under review.