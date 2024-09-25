Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Corp jumps after board OKs demerger of hospitality & real estate biz

Delta Corp jumps after board OKs demerger of hospitality & real estate biz

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Delta Corp rallied 6.77% to Rs 138 after the company's board approved demerger of its hospitality and real estate business into a newly incorporated company named as Delta Penland (DPPL).
The companys Hospitality and Real Estate Business engaged in providing hospitality services and development and dealing in real estate properties, including associated assets and liabilities. Its turnover was Rs 4.57 crore in FY24.
Proposed demerger will be expected to provide better flexibility in accessing capital and attract business specific partners and investors, focused management approach for pursuing revenue growth and expansion opportunities in the respective business verticals and unlock the value and create enhanced value for shareholders and allow a focused strategy in operations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
According to the scheme of arrangement, each Delta Corp shareholder will receive 1 share of Delta Penland for every 1 share held in Delta Corp.
Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality and real estate.
The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 68.2% to Rs 21.68 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.18 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations dropped 30.32% YoY to Rs 180.65 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar

LIVE news updates: Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, Puri will test ghee at Jagannath Temple

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

ECOS (India) Mobility shares slip 5% on weak Q1 FY25 operational show

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tests 85,000, Nifty muted above 25,900; PSB, FMCG, IT top drags

IPO in India

IPO fundraise thus far in 2024 third highest in primary market history

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls 2024 LIVE: Over 10% voter turnout recorded in first 2 hours in J&K

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon