Gillette India slips after P&G Bangladesh axes distribution agreement

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Gillette India declined 2.73% to Rs 8,530.55 after the company's distributor notified that Procter & Gamble (P&G) Bangladesh terminated the distribution agreement with effect from 31 December 2024.
As a consequence of this termination, the company will have an impact of proportionate drop in net sales under this agreement. For the financial year 2023‐24, the net sales under the said distributor agreement accounted for around 2% of the total net sales of the company.
Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power and oral care businesses.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.4% to Rs 115.97 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 91.75 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 4.2% YoY to Rs 645.33 crore in Q1 FY25.
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

