Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 4.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.69% to Rs 386.22 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide declined 4.03% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.69% to Rs 386.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1125.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales386.221125.60 -66 OPM %1.640.45 -PBDT2.732.77 -1 PBT2.562.57 0 NP1.431.49 -4
