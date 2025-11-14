SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 272.61 croreNet profit of SPV Global Trading reported to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 272.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 243.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales272.61243.28 12 OPM %7.211.46 -PBDT15.49-0.76 LP PBT13.51-2.38 LP NP5.61-0.65 LP
