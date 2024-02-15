Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 132.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 38.56% to Rs 197.43 crore
Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 132.14% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 38.56% to Rs 197.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 321.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales197.43321.36 -39 OPM %0.951.21 -PBDT2.311.85 25 PBT2.131.28 66 NP1.300.56 132
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gokaldas Exports surges after signing deal to acquire Matrix Clothing; Q3 PAT at Rs 30 crore

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

MMR Real Estate Sales and Housing Prices Surge In Q2 CY'23 CREDAI MCHI - CRE Matrix Report

Orion Innovation Named in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessments 2023 for Digital Interactive Experience Services in North America and Europe

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit declines 2.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of South West Pinnacle Exploration recommends 1st interim dividend

Australian stocks drift lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon