Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 132.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 132.14% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 38.56% to Rs 197.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 321.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.197.43321.360.951.212.311.852.131.281.300.56