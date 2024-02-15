Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 132.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 38.56% to Rs 197.43 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 132.14% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 38.56% to Rs 197.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 321.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales197.43321.36 -39 OPM %0.951.21 -PBDT2.311.85 25 PBT2.131.28 66 NP1.300.56 132
