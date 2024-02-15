Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore
Net loss of Steel Strips Infrastructures reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.310.28 11 OPM %-2132.26-82.14 -PBDT-6.660.16 PL PBT-6.660.16 PL NP-6.660.16 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Barometers pare all gains; Realty shares rises

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Genus Power Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Board of South West Pinnacle Exploration recommends 1st interim dividend

Australian stocks drift lower

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prabhat Securities standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon