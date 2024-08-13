Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.92% to Rs 18.23 croreNet profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 5.88% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.92% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.2324.28 -25 OPM %8.896.10 -PBDT1.571.45 8 PBT1.491.38 8 NP1.081.02 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content