GFL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.52 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 0.81 crore
Net Loss of GFL reported to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.84 -4 OPM %-3693.83-1639.29 -PBDT-29.84-13.68 -118 PBT-29.84-13.68 -118 NP-26.52-12.21 -117
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

