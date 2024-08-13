GFL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.52 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 0.81 croreNet Loss of GFL reported to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.84 -4 OPM %-3693.83-1639.29 -PBDT-29.84-13.68 -118 PBT-29.84-13.68 -118 NP-26.52-12.21 -117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content