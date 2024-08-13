Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 18.01 croreNet Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.0117.17 5 OPM %48.9747.47 -PBDT-1.14-1.47 22 PBT-5.57-5.24 -6 NP-8.59-1.11 -674
