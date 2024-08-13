Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 18.01 crore
Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.0117.17 5 OPM %48.9747.47 -PBDT-1.14-1.47 22 PBT-5.57-5.24 -6 NP-8.59-1.11 -674
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Oil India stock surges 21% in one week as brokerages remain upbeat

SBI may sell 24% stake in YES Bank by March 2025, says report; shares fall

Hindalco Q1 result: PAT rises 25.3%, board appoints Ananya, Aryaman Birla

Rape-murder of woman doctor: NHRC sends notice to state govt, police chief

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court asks RG Kar Hospital ex-principal to go on long leave

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon