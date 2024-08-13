Orchasp consolidated net profit declines 8.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 3.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Orchasp declined 8.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.483.0311.4914.850.280.300.270.290.230.25