Medplus Health Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Medplus Health Services reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 44.3% to Rs 68.94 crore in Q2 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 166.3 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 22.28% compared with Rs 136 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 9.9% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.6% in Q2 FY25.
On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 6.34% YoY to Rs 1,645.64 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 17.45% YoY to Rs 33.25 crore in Q2 FY26.
For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit surged 84.3% to Rs 97.86 crore on 5.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,221.96 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
MedPlus Health Services (MedPlus) is an organized pharmacy retail company with both an online and offline presence. The company operates in retail and wholesale sales, import, distribution, manufacturing and contract manufacturing of private-label pharmaceuticals, wellness and FMCG products and full-fledged diagnostic centers.
The counter advanced 0.91% to end at Rs 762.90 on the BSE.
