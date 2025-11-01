Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 112.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 112.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Sales decline 5.64% to Rs 2137.36 crore

Net loss of Hero Fincorp reported to Rs 112.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.64% to Rs 2137.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2265.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2137.362265.17 -6 OPM %35.2739.98 -PBDT-79.2680.38 PL PBT-100.0162.65 PL NP-112.8226.52 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 67.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 67.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

R R Kabel reports strong Q2 performance

R R Kabel reports strong Q2 performance

Bank of Baroda Q2 PAT drops 8% YoY to Rs 4,809 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 PAT drops 8% YoY to Rs 4,809 cr

Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Quint Digital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Quint Digital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon