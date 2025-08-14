Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 496.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 48.97 croreNet profit of Mefcom Capital Markets rose 496.43% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 48.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales48.9741.96 17 OPM %10.802.26 -PBDT5.100.93 448 PBT5.080.91 458 NP5.010.84 496
