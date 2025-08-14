ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 3.13 croreNet profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.132.58 21 OPM %2.241.55 -PBDT0.070.04 75 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.050.02 150
