Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 22.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 34.12 croreNet profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 22.41% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 34.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.1228.08 22 OPM %20.2818.09 -PBDT5.324.01 33 PBT4.863.79 28 NP3.552.90 22
