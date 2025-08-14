SEAMEC consolidated net profit rises 52.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 210.92 croreNet profit of SEAMEC rose 52.00% to Rs 75.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 210.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 214.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales210.92214.99 -2 OPM %45.9333.85 -PBDT113.1876.74 47 PBT79.0544.69 77 NP75.7749.85 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content