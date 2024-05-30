Meghna Infracon delivers its first residential project in Goregaon East, Mumbai

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure (formerly known as Naysaa Securities) announced the successful secure of OC of Ashraya Heights, First residential project located at Opposite Goregaon Gymkhana, Goregaon (East). The Project was delivered 15 months ahead of RERA timelines to its investors and stakeholders.

Commenting on it Vikram Lodha said, "today we are happy to deliver its first project at Goregaon East Mumbai to its tenants & stakeholders. This gives me immense pleasure to deliver project way ahead of its schedule. The said project generates Revenue of 5567.66 Lakhs, With this company is poised to bid for many more projects in coming quarters."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News