Volumes soar at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd recorded volume of 3087.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 62.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49.76 lakh shares
PB Fintech Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Emami Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 May 2024.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd recorded volume of 3087.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 62.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49.76 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.18% to Rs.66.79. Volumes stood at 13.52 lakh shares in the last session.
PB Fintech Ltd recorded volume of 14.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77180 shares. The stock gained 0.70% to Rs.1,188.65. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.
KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 7.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78225 shares. The stock increased 7.93% to Rs.302.20. Volumes stood at 82666 shares in the last session.
Emami Ltd saw volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26260 shares. The stock increased 15.38% to Rs.601.90. Volumes stood at 15759 shares in the last session.
Grindwell Norton Ltd clocked volume of 26717 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6268 shares. The stock gained 4.90% to Rs.2,726.15. Volumes stood at 26830 shares in the last session.
First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

