Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge expands new capabilities for Coforge CodeInsightAI

Coforge expands new capabilities for Coforge CodeInsightAI

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
Coforge announced expanded new capabilities for Coforge CodeInsightAI, its agentic AI-powered code intelligence and modernization platform. Coforge CodeInsightAI is part of Forge-X, Coforge's integrated platform for all AI led engineering and complex transformation.

Coforge CodeInsightAI is an advanced, AI-first platform built to accelerate enterprise modernization by automating both reverse and forward engineering. It directly addresses the challenges of legacy system complexity, technical debt, and fragmented technology ecosystems through a structured, agentic AI approach that delivers accuracy, compliance, and completeness at enterprise scale. Purpose-built to enable safe, predictable modernization of large-scale legacy environments, Coforge CodeInsightAI combines advanced multi-agent capabilities with LLM and cloud agnostic architecture, , layered reasoning engines, intelligent auto-validation and deterministic code analysis to drive reliable, outcome focused transformation.

 

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

