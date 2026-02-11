Coforge expands new capabilities for Coforge CodeInsightAI
Coforge CodeInsightAI is an advanced, AI-first platform built to accelerate enterprise modernization by automating both reverse and forward engineering. It directly addresses the challenges of legacy system complexity, technical debt, and fragmented technology ecosystems through a structured, agentic AI approach that delivers accuracy, compliance, and completeness at enterprise scale. Purpose-built to enable safe, predictable modernization of large-scale legacy environments, Coforge CodeInsightAI combines advanced multi-agent capabilities with LLM and cloud agnostic architecture, , layered reasoning engines, intelligent auto-validation and deterministic code analysis to drive reliable, outcome focused transformation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 12:51 PM IST