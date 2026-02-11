Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mastek UK expands Leeds office

Mastek UK expands Leeds office

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
Mastek UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mastek, announced the expansion of its Leeds office, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued investment in the UK and its long standing presence in the North of England.

The expansion reflects growing demand from UK clients for cloud, data and AI-driven solutions and reinforces Mastek's commitment to supporting regional economic growth through innovation and job creation. The expanded facility includes a 100-seat office with capacity to scale further as demand continues to grow.

