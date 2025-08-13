Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 185.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 18.14 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 185.29% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.1416.68 9 OPM %13.019.65 -PBDT2.391.62 48 PBT1.550.92 68 NP0.970.34 185
