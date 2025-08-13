Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.15% to Rs 383.25 croreNet profit of Refex Industries declined 29.50% to Rs 21.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.15% to Rs 383.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 590.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales383.25590.94 -35 OPM %9.878.19 -PBDT38.5644.66 -14 PBT24.4239.05 -37 NP21.1730.03 -30
