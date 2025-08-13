Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1733.33% to Rs 13.20 croreNet Loss of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1733.33% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.200.72 1733 OPM %1.52-484.72 -PBDT-0.52-3.00 83 PBT-1.70-4.54 63 NP-1.70-4.65 63
