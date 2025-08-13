Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 8.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.80% to Rs 212.56 croreNet profit of Orient Technologies rose 8.08% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.80% to Rs 212.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 148.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales212.56148.85 43 OPM %7.258.85 -PBDT16.5713.34 24 PBT14.2912.48 15 NP10.039.28 8
